Home / Economy / News / UP govt to invest Rs 6,124 crore on building ring roads, bypasses

UP govt to invest Rs 6,124 crore on building ring roads, bypasses

The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a blueprint that outlines road connectivity expansion for the financial year 2025-26 with 62 projects in all

Highway, Road
According to the PWD, priority will be given to high density regions and those with heavy vehicular movement. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to invest Rs 6,124 crore in the construction of ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers across the state, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a blueprint that outlines road connectivity expansion for the financial year 2025-26 with 62 projects in all.

According to the PWD, priority will be given to high density regions and those with heavy vehicular movement.

The initiative not only aims to boost connectivity but also improve traffic management. 

ALSO READ: India overtakes Japan to become world's 4th largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO

Under the initiative, various types of industrial parks are being developed across the state, with such factors as freight movement and road connectivity in consideration.

PWD said that in the current financial year it will build 62 bypasses and ring roads with priority in areas having a population of over one lakh.

Also Read

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

Akhilesh predicts BJP defeat in 2027 UP polls, slams 193K jobs claim

Cooperative bank loan disbursal crosses Rs 23K cr in 8 years in UP: CM Yogi

Premium

UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

UP targets 12% rise in kharif output to boost farm income, food security

Municipalities and councils connected already with national highways will not be included in this plan.

In those areas, the construction of bypasses and ring roads will be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India, the statement said. 

ALSO READ: Pakistan's economy will pay price for terror attacks, says PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to audit DISHA legal aid scheme ahead of 2026 completion deadline

NITI Aayog meeting: PM calls for faster development, states back Op Sindoor

Finance Ministry calls for joint effort to cut backlog at debt tribunals

India overtakes Japan to become world's 4th largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO

Accelerated development key for Viksit Bharat: PM at NITI Governing Council

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentinfrastructure

First Published: May 25 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story