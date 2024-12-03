Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Sustainability playing important role in global trade discussions: Official

Sustainability playing important role in global trade discussions: Official

Earlier in trade discussions, the main issues which used to figure included reduction or removal of customs duties and non-tariff barriers

Trade, Port, Container
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

New elements related to sustainability, inclusivity and security are now playing an important role in global trade discussions and they would dictate the future talks, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce L Satya Srinivas also emphasised on the importance of adopting a holistic perspective on the commercial significance of free trade agreements (FTAs) for the country.

"On the plate of trade, there are vast new dimensions getting added...How do we deal with those new dimensions...These new regulations and new focus areas of present will dictate our trajectory towards the future," he said at CII's Partnership Summit here.

Earlier in trade discussions, the main issues which used to figure included reduction or removal of customs duties and non-tariff barriers.

In addition to these, now "new dimensions are coming into the trade play which is sustainability and security induced," he said, adding these issues like environment and labour are also bringing in regulatory as well as economic uncertainties.

Srinivas added that as the country is targeting to export USD 2 trillion worth of goods and services by 2030, FTAs are going to play an important role in that.

More From This Section

Rupee recovers losses after hitting new intraday low of 84.76 per dollar

Corporation and personal income tax collections decline in October

35% GST slab in the works? A look at GST bands and how they are decided

Premium

Beyond the missed deadlines, India-UK FTA talks at a tricky turning point

Premium

Natural farming in mission mode, but is it a workable alternative?

"(In FTAs), we need to look at goods, investments and services all together," he said stating that besides these, the new elements have also become important in terms of future.

India has so far implemented over a dozen trade agreements with countries including Singapore, Korea and Japan and is now negotiating trade pacts with the European Union, UK, Oman, and Peru.

In the FTAs with UAE, Australia and EFTA (European Free Trade Association) bloc, new elements are there.

New rules such as EU's carbon tax and deforestation regulations are also impacting trade.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Most airlines not switching quickly enough to sustainable jet fuel: Study

Goyal calls for sustainable consumption pattern to cut carbon footprint

Premium

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal declares a price war in e-scooters

Premium

Building cities of the future: Livability, sustainability, and governance

Sustainability summit: Six water sanitation startups win Rs 25 lakh each

Topics :SustainabilitytradeGlobal Trade

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story