India Inc feels time ripe for next phase of GST reform: Deloitte Survey

According to a newly released Deloitte survey, the Indian industry believes that the time has come to uncover the next phase of reforms in GST administration to boost the ease of doing business and called for an amnesty scheme for resolving existing disputes that have tied up business capital and government revenue. The GST administration has undergone tremendous transformation since its introduction on July 1, 2017, says Deloitte survey, which was released Tuesday.

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) will complete six years on July 1, 2023. The central government in the last few years successfully consolidated indirect taxes under the GST regime, stirred the economy, and boosted compliance. The tax levied on the supply of goods and services is a comprehensive, multi-stage, destination-based tax that is levied on every value addition. GST is a single domestic indirect tax levied on the entire company.