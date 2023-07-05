T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

Banks park Rs 88k cr in VRRR
Banks parked Rs 87,870 crore in the Reserve Bank’s variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion at a weighted average rate of 6.49 per cent.
A few dealers said that the firm demand for T-bills may help steepen the yield curve in the second quarterAnjali Kumari Mumbai
First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 9:33 PM IST