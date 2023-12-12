Home / Economy / News / Tata Motors secures first CMVR approval for its hydrogen FCEV buses

Tata Motors secures first CMVR approval for its hydrogen FCEV buses

FCEV is a type of electric vehicle that uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity instead of relying solely on batteries

Nitin Kumar New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Motors became the country's first bus manufacturer to receive the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) type approval certificate for its Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered (FCEV) buses.

The largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India obtained the approval for its Tata Starbus 4/12 FCEV model along with its variations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The testing agency, Automotive Research Association of India (ARA) — an autonomous body affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries — said, “Tata Motors is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to receive Type Approval certificate with full compliance for all notified provisions of CMVR.”

FCEV is a type of electric vehicle that uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity instead of relying solely on batteries. This makes it potentially more efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional gasoline or electric vehicles.

Zero tailpipe emissions, long range, fast refuelling, and high efficiency make FCEV a better option for public transportation as against pure electric vehicles (EVs).

Though FCEV technology is still in its early stages of development, it has the potential to play a significant role in the future of transportation. As hydrogen infrastructure expands and the cost of FCEVs comes down, they could become a more viable option for consumers.

Tata Motors has already received orders for these buses. In June 2021, it won a tender from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to provide 15 FCEV buses.

In September, as a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tata Motors delivered two buses to IOCL for research and development. “Approvals were taken from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for specific routes for this purpose,” a company spokesperson said.

“We are delighted to have received the first CMVR type approval certificate for the application of Fuel Cell Technology. This certification furthers Tata Motors' pioneering legacy of innovation and our deep-rooted commitment to nation building, sustainability, and carbon neutrality,” the Tata Motors spokesperson added.

Apart from FCEV, Tata Motors also offers mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and Hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE).

Tata Motors has sold a cumulative of 24,885 buses within this calendar year (CY23). Among these sales, 19,719 units, constituting 80 per cent of the total, were diesel-powered. The sales figures also include 2,143 petrol-fueled buses and 2,024 CNG-powered buses. Notably, the sales of electric buses amounted to 999 units.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

CPI inflation rises to 5.55% in November: IIP growth rate at 11.7% in Oct

Govt says 10 PSBs transferred NPAs of over Rs 11k cr to NARCL from Jan-Nov

Is MGNREGA work demand real sign of distress or problem lies elsewhere?

LS gives nod for additional cash outgo of Rs 58,378 cr in current fiscal

Gas firms seek price deregulation as city distribution targets fall behind

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata Motorshydrogenhydrogen fuelElectric Vehiclesheavy industry ministry

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story