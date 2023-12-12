Tata Motors secures first CMVR approval for its hydrogen FCEV buses

Tata Motors became the country's first bus manufacturer to receive the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) type approval certificate for its Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered (FCEV) buses.

The largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India obtained the approval for its Tata Starbus 4/12 FCEV model along with its variations.

The testing agency, Automotive Research Association of India (ARA) — an autonomous body affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries — said, “Tata Motors is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to receive Type Approval certificate with full compliance for all notified provisions of CMVR.”

FCEV is a type of electric vehicle that uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity instead of relying solely on batteries. This makes it potentially more efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional gasoline or electric vehicles.

Zero tailpipe emissions, long range, fast refuelling, and high efficiency make FCEV a better option for public transportation as against pure electric vehicles (EVs).

Though FCEV technology is still in its early stages of development, it has the potential to play a significant role in the future of transportation. As hydrogen infrastructure expands and the cost of FCEVs comes down, they could become a more viable option for consumers.

Tata Motors has already received orders for these buses. In June 2021, it won a tender from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to provide 15 FCEV buses.

In September, as a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tata Motors delivered two buses to IOCL for research and development. “Approvals were taken from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for specific routes for this purpose,” a company spokesperson said.

“We are delighted to have received the first CMVR type approval certificate for the application of Fuel Cell Technology. This certification furthers Tata Motors' pioneering legacy of innovation and our deep-rooted commitment to nation building, sustainability, and carbon neutrality,” the Tata Motors spokesperson added.

Apart from FCEV, Tata Motors also offers mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and Hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE).

Tata Motors has sold a cumulative of 24,885 buses within this calendar year (CY23). Among these sales, 19,719 units, constituting 80 per cent of the total, were diesel-powered. The sales figures also include 2,143 petrol-fueled buses and 2,024 CNG-powered buses. Notably, the sales of electric buses amounted to 999 units.