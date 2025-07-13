Tax refunds account for 17.6% of FY25 gross collections, payout time drops

Refunds accounted for 17.6 per cent of India’s gross direct tax collections in FY24-25, up from 11.5 per cent in FY13-14, highlighting changes in tax revenue flows over the past decade, according to Finance Ministry sources.

Alongside this increase, the time taken by the income-tax department to process refunds has dropped sharply. On average, taxpayers received refunds in 17 days in 2024, compared to 93 days in 2013, marking an 81.7 per cent decline in processing time.

Data from the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (PrCCA) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) show that refunds issued rose from ₹83,008 crore in FY13-14 to ₹4.76 trillion in FY24-25, registering a 474 per cent increase. In the same period, gross direct tax collections grew from ₹7.21 trillion to ₹27.02 trillion, a 274 per cent increase.

ALSO READ: Income Tax department releases ITR-2, ITR-3 excel utilities for AY26 "This massive increase in tax refunds and the decrease in the number of days to issue refunds is due to improvements in tax administration, especially with the adoption of digital infrastructure, including end-to-end online filing and faceless assessment that enables faster and more accurate processing of income-tax returns," sources said. The introduction of pre-filled returns, automation in refund processing, real-time TDS adjustments, and online grievance redress mechanisms have led to reduced delays and improved taxpayer experience, according to sources. The number of income-tax returns filed has also risen. From 3.8 crore returns in 2013, filings increased to 8.89 crore in 2024, marking a 133 per cent increase. However, unique PAN-wise returns filed during FY24-25, including updated returns, reached 9.19 crore, reflecting a 141 per cent growth, the sources added.