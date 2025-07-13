Home / Economy / News / Tax refunds account for 17.6% of FY25 gross collections, payout time drops

Tax refunds account for 17.6% of FY25 gross collections, payout time drops

Tax refunds in FY25 accounted for 17.6% of gross collections, a sharp rise from FY14. The average time to process refunds dropped to 17 days in 2024, compared to 93 days in 2013

India's net direct tax collection, with refunds adjusted, grew 22.5 per cent to Rs 6.93 trillion between April 1 and August 11 of FY25.
The introduction of pre-filled returns, automation in refund processing, real-time TDS adjustments, and online grievance redress mechanisms have led to reduced delays and improved taxpayer experience | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Refunds accounted for 17.6 per cent of India’s gross direct tax collections in FY24-25, up from 11.5 per cent in FY13-14, highlighting changes in tax revenue flows over the past decade, according to Finance Ministry sources.
 
Alongside this increase, the time taken by the income-tax department to process refunds has dropped sharply. On average, taxpayers received refunds in 17 days in 2024, compared to 93 days in 2013, marking an 81.7 per cent decline in processing time.
 
Data from the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (PrCCA) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) show that refunds issued rose from ₹83,008 crore in FY13-14 to ₹4.76 trillion in FY24-25, registering a 474 per cent increase. In the same period, gross direct tax collections grew from ₹7.21 trillion to ₹27.02 trillion, a 274 per cent increase. 
"This massive increase in tax refunds and the decrease in the number of days to issue refunds is due to improvements in tax administration, especially with the adoption of digital infrastructure, including end-to-end online filing and faceless assessment that enables faster and more accurate processing of income-tax returns," sources said. 
 
The introduction of pre-filled returns, automation in refund processing, real-time TDS adjustments, and online grievance redress mechanisms have led to reduced delays and improved taxpayer experience, according to sources.
 
The number of income-tax returns filed has also risen. From 3.8 crore returns in 2013, filings increased to 8.89 crore in 2024, marking a 133 per cent increase. However, unique PAN-wise returns filed during FY24-25, including updated returns, reached 9.19 crore, reflecting a 141 per cent growth, the sources added.
 
As per sources, the growth in refunds as a share of gross tax collections reflects increased formalisation and voluntary tax participation. As the taxpayer base grows and advance tax and TDS deepen, excess payments are more common. Rising refunds signal systemic maturity and show India’s tax system is aligned with efficiency, transparency, and taxpayer facilitation.

Topics :tax refundsdirect tax collectionsincome-tax departmentFinance Ministry

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

