TCA Kalyani takes charge as Controller General of Accounts, Finance

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
T.C.A. Kalyani, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service, assumed charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, on Monday.
 
Kalyani served as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Home Affairs, where she oversaw budgeting and accounting. In her 34 years of service, she has held positions in key ministries, including Defence, Telecom, Fertilisers, Finance, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Information and Broadcasting.
 
She holds an MA in International Politics and an MPhil in West European Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University. A gold medallist from Delhi University with a Political Science degree from Lady Shri Ram College, Kalyani played a pivotal role in initiating the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme to farmers for fertiliser purchase assistance from the government.
 
At Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, she spearheaded digital transformation through online bill payments and payment kiosks. She also contributed to the revival of Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited.
 
“With her wealth of experience and proven leadership, Ms Kalyani is expected to further strengthen the country’s public financial management systems and continue driving innovation and transparency in government accounting,” the Finance Ministry said in a press statement.
 
The Controller General of Accounts under the Department of Expenditure derives the mandate from Article 151 of the Constitution.
 
The office is responsible for general principles of government accounting relating to Union or state governments, overseeing the maintenance of adequate standards of accounting by Central Civil Accounts Offices, and reconciling the Union government’s cash balance with the Reserve Bank of India. Data such as the government’s fiscal deficit, total expenditure, revenues, loans to states, and ministry-wise utilisation of funds is released by the CGA on a monthly basis.
 
The CGA office also manages the disbursement of pensions through public sector banks in respect of central civil pensioners, freedom fighters, High Court judges, former Members of Parliament and former Presidents.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

