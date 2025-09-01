India pushes back at US over Russian crude, calls 'laundromat' claim false

India has strongly defended its continued purchases of Russian crude, saying that its imports have helped protect the global economy from sharp price spikes. In a column published in The Hindu, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri directly challenged comments from US officials, including White House adviser Peter Navarro, who accused India of fuelling the Russian war effort.

“India’s adherence to all international norms prevented a catastrophic $200 per barrel shock,” Puri wrote. “Some critics allege that India has become a ‘laundromat’ for Russian oil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

US-India trade relations have been under the spotlight as Washington doubled tariffs on many Indian imports to 50 per cent in an effort to pressure India over Russian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticised wealthy Indian families for profiteering, while Navarro called India “nothing but a laundromat” for the Kremlin.

ALSO READ: Trump slams tariff ruling by court, says US could be 'completely destroyed' “India has not broken rules,” Puri said. He highlighted that India’s imports comply with the Group of Seven’s price-cap mechanism, designed to limit Moscow’s earnings while keeping crude flowing. “India has stabilised markets and kept global prices from spiralling.” Modi meets Putin at SCO Summit amid rising tensions ALSO READ: Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China Puri’s comments come in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in China on Monday. In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine..."

US senator warns India on Russian oil US Senator Lindsey Graham has criticised countries, including India, China, and Brazil, for continuing to buy Russian oil. In a post on X, he warned that maintaining energy ties with Moscow could have serious consequences. “India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon too,” Graham wrote, citing an ABC News report on a missile and drone strike in Kyiv that killed at least 15 people, including three children.