Govt fears European Union's draft due diligence law may hit small biz

Government officials said while legislation is in the draft stage in the case of the EU, Germany was the first nation in the trade bloc to introduce a law of supply-chain due diligence earlier this year.



After the European Union’s (EU’s) decision to introduce a carbon border tax and a regulation on deforestation, India is keeping a close watch on the trade bloc’s other proposed new law that aims at making companies accountable for issues such as child labour, exploitation of workers, and deterioration of the environment.