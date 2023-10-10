Israel-Hamas conflict: Tea exporters worry possible spillover to Iran

A possible spillover of the Israel-Hamas conflict into other regions of West Asia, especially Iran, is worrying tea exporters.

Tea export volumes to Israel are insignificant. But any repercussions on Iran, one of the top buyers of Indian tea, will impact the industry, exporters apprehend.

The top export destinations for Indian tea during January-December 2022 were the UAE at 42.38 million kg (mkg), Russia 41.12 mkg, and Iran 21.61 mkg. Some teas to Iran are also routed through the UAE, a major re-export hub.

Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association, said exporters were watching this unfolding situation with concern. “From our point of view, any impact on Iran will be a matter of concern. There are pending orders in the pipeline; there is cargo on the water. It's early days, we just have to wait and watch," he added.