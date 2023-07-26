Home / Economy / News / Telecom PLI: Companies clock Rs 6,911 crore exports till May 2023

Telecom PLI: Companies clock Rs 6,911 crore exports till May 2023

Chauhan also shared the operator-wise data for the same, which showed Airtel had 53,223 5G BTSs, Reliance Jio (2.28 lakh) and Vodafone Idea (36)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Telecom tower

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Companies under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for local manufacturing of telecom and networking products have done exports worth Rs 6,911 crore till May 2023, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Production Linked Incentive scheme was launched on February 24, 2021, to promote domestic manufacturing of specified telecom and networking products, including 4G, 5G products and also design-led manufacturing in the country.

"The companies under the scheme have made an export of Rs 6,911 crore up till 31.05.2023," Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said the number of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) by various telecom service providers totalled 2.81 lakh as of July 7, 2023.

Chauhan also shared the operator-wise data for the same, which showed Airtel had 53,223 5G BTSs, Reliance Jio (2.28 lakh) and Vodafone Idea (36).

Topics :telecom sectorPLI scheme5G networkExports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

