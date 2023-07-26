Kargil Vijay Diwas: 3 states comprise nearly third of recent Army recruits

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan account for more than 30 per cent of all Indian Army recruitments in the three years leading into the pandemic in 2020.

The three states accounted for 55,087 recruits in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, according to data laid before Parliament as of March 2022. There were 177,960 people recruited into the Army in these three years. There were no recruitments in 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to the pandemic.