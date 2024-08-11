Tendu leaves' collection increases 20% this season in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, which is the leading producer of tendu leaves in the country, has registered an increase of 20.25 per cent in collections compared to the previous season.

The collection season in the state starts from the third week of April and continues till the second week of June.

The state produces the best quality of tendu leaves used as beedi wrappers and tobacco. The collection season starts earlier in the southern part of the state compared to the north.

Production of tendu leaves in Chhattisgarh is approximately 1.67 million standard bags annually, which is nearly 20 per cent of the total output in the country. One standard bag comprises 1,000 bundles of 50 leaves each.

“The state has collected 1.55 million standard bags of tendu patta in the current season that is about 20 per cent higher compared to 2023,” said a senior official with the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation.

The federation is the nodal agency for tendu patta collection in the state.

In the last season, 1.29 million standard bags of tendu patta were collected.

The state has also recorded an increase of about 19 per cent in the revenue earned by selling tendu leaves.

The state has a different policy for selling tendu patta that was enacted in 2004.

Instead of selling leaves from the godown, it is sold in advance to the purchaser right from the field.

However, the collection of leaves and payment of wages to the pluckers are executed by the primary cooperative society only.

Under the policy, the green leaves will be handed over at the collection centre to the purchaser decided in advance.

During the current season, Chhattisgarh has sold tendu patta worth ~942.08 crore compared to ~793.39 crore sold in the previous collection season. This is an increase of 18.64 per cent in revenue.

Over 1.4 million tendu leave collectors were beneficiaries in the current season.