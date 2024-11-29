India's 1st hydrogen train to begin trials between Jind & Sonipat stations

The Indian Railways is set to reach a significant milestone with the introduction of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, which is slated for a trial run soon between Jind and Sonipat railway stations in Haryana.

The design of the train has been developed by the Research, Design, and Standard Organisation (RDSO). With this achievement, India will join a select group of nations experimenting with hydrogen as a fuel source for trains. This initiative marks the world's first large-scale effort in this area.

The design for India’s inaugural hydrogen-powered train has now been completed. After completing the necessary procedures, the final trial is expected to take place in the first quarter of next year. The RDSO, a key division of the Indian Railways, crafted the design with a focus on modern features and innovative functionality.

The finalised design was released in December 2021, and work on the project has been progressing since then. Operations may commence in the first quarter of the coming year.

Train features: 8 coaches, 2,638 passenger capacity

>Though the hydrogen-powered train has not been named yet, the RDSO-designed model consists of eight passenger coaches, with the capacity to carry 2,638 passengers on a single journey.

>The train will be capable of reaching a top speed of 110 kmph. Three of the coaches will be designated for the storage of hydrogen cylinders and will house integrated fuel cell converters, batteries, and air reservoirs.

>This model is intended for short-distance travel, with integration work currently underway at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai

>The hydrogen-powered fuel generates only water vapour as a byproduct, making it a completely zero-emission solution. This aligns with Indian Railways’ goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

>The train is more energy-efficient and significantly quieter compared to traditional diesel or coal-powered trains. This makes it an ideal choice for a greener future, and will also help in reducing noise pollution.

>With an estimated cost of around Rs 80 crore, hydrogen trains are expected to be cost-effective in the long run. As production scales up and fuel prices decrease, operating costs will be further reduced, making hydrogen fuel a sustainable and affordable option.

>Unlike other non-diesel trains, hydrogen-powered trains do not require electrified tracks. This eliminates the high cost of building electrified infrastructure, making hydrogen trains a better option for non-electrified routes, especially in rural and underdeveloped areas.

Why the Jind-Sonipat route was chosen for the trial?

The Indian Railways selected the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana for the trial of the hydrogen-powered train due to its well-established infrastructure and moderate train traffic. These factors will help assess the train’s performance, safety, and operational capabilities in real-world conditions, according to railway officials.

A look at hydrogen trains around the world

Hydrogen-powered trains operate using electricity generated from hydrogen and oxygen fuel cells to power the motor. While countries such as Germany and China have had success in hydrogen fuel for rail transport, large-scale success has been limited. Germany is currently the only nation with operational hydrogen trains, running a two-coach model.

The UK is actively testing hydrogen trains as part of its strategy to phase out diesel trains by 2040. Trials are currently underway with Alstom's Coradia iLint models on various routes.

France has ordered hydrogen trains for several regional lines with plans to commence operations by 2025. This initiative aims to enhance sustainable transport options across the nation. Sweden is also exploring hydrogen-powered trains as part of its commitment to green transportation solutions.