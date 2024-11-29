Railway collected Rs 12k cr from passenger services during festivals: Govt

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TMC MP Mala Roy raised queries regarding the earnings of Railways through ticket sale and cancellation during festive months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Railways revenues from passenger services during the festive months of September and October in 2024 was Rs 12,159.35 crore, the government informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

TMC MP Mala Roy raised queries regarding the earnings of Railways through ticket sale and cancellation during festive months.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that from September 1 to October 31, 2024, passenger revenue of the Indian Railways is Rs 12,159.35 crore.

Amount credited on account of cancellation of tickets by passengers is not maintained separately, Vaishnaw said.

The minister also gave zone-wise data of number of passengers travelled during the period from September 1 to November 10, 2024, according to which, total 143.71 crore people took train journey between the said period and the highest number of travel among all zones was from the Central Railway Zone, ie, 31.63 crore.

Further, to cater to the demand during festive season, Indian Railways notified 7,983 trips of special trains during 01.10.2024 to 30.11.2024, Vaishnaw said.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

