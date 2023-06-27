Home / Economy / News / Tier-2 city consumers spend 16% of income shopping online: CMR study

Tier-2 city consumers spend 16% of income shopping online: CMR study

86% of consumers rely on influencers' or publishers' reviews to make their purchase decisions. Notably, males appear to follow influencers more diligently (90%) than females (80%)

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Premium
Photo: Pexels

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Indians from Tier-II cities and beyond spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes a week shopping online, spending about 16 per cent of their income on e-commerce purchases, according to a study by CyberMedia Research (CMR), a technology market research and advisory firm.
Tier-II cities, such as Guwahati, Coimbatore and Lucknow, lead in terms of time spent shopping online. Amongst Tier-I cities, Bengaluru leads with 4 hours and 2 minutes a week shopping online.

A staggering  86 per cent of consumers rely on influencers' or publishers' reviews to make their purchase decisions. Notably, males appear to follow influencers more diligently (90 per cent) than females (80 per cent).
“The wide range of choices, convenience, and comfort provided by e-commerce has empowered emerging young consumers in aspirational India (Tier II, Tier III cities and beyond) to shop more online, and to fulfil their aspirations,” said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Amazon, he said, has emerged as the preferred choice for consumers owing to its ‘extensive and enduring presence across India.’ Over the past six months, 73 per cent consumers from both Tier II and Tier I cities claimed that they shopped at Amazon.
“Major players like Amazon and Flipkart, niche market players such as Meesho and others, and conglomerates like Tata and Reliance are fiercely competing in these markets,” Ram added.

Source: CMR
                         
Preferred E-Commerce Platforms Among Consumers
            Company
Consumer Preference
          Amazon 73%           Flipkart 70%           Meesho 30%           JioMart 20%                        
Top 3 Triggers for Online Shopping
            Trigger
% Preference
          Attractive Prices 57%           Convenient Return/Exchange Policies 57%           Attractive Offers 49%                        
Average Spend on Online Shopping - Tier 2 vs Tier 1 (last 6 months)
            Category
Consumer Spend (INR)
          Tier 1 Buyers 21,700           Tier 2 Buyers 20,100                        
Preferred Cateogires of Products Among Online Shoppers
            Category
Consumer Preference
          Clothing and Accessories 62%           Electronics 54%        

Topics :Online shoppersAmazonInfluencer campaign

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

