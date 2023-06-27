Tier-2 city consumers spend 16% of income shopping online: CMR study

Tier-II cities, such as Guwahati, Coimbatore and Lucknow, lead in terms of time spent shopping online. Amongst Tier-I cities, Bengaluru leads with 4 hours and 2 minutes a week shopping online.

Indians from Tier-II cities and beyond spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes a week shopping online, spending about 16 per cent of their income on e-commerce purchases, according to a study by CyberMedia Research (CMR), a technology market research and advisory firm.