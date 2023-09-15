We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Job creation is a priority for the government and the Centre is not moving towards a licence raj, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said amid growing apprehension about unemployment and protectionist measures such as curbs on laptop imports. The FM told Business Standard in an interview at her North Block office on Thursday that sunrise sectors and those which can have a big bearing on jobs were given priority.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to Ruchika Chitravanshi on issues ranging from G20 summit to inflation, growth, elections and more in a free-wheeling interview at the North Block office in New Delhi on Thursday. She expressed confidence that there's buoyancy in the economy ahead of festivals and that the government won't sit back on inflation.

NSE makes more money than 98% of companies listed on it, shows data



The stock exchange on which they are traded boasts higher profits than most of the companies whose shares are hitting new highs.

Tatas zero in on Sanand for Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell plant

Agartas Energy Storage Solutions, a fully owned subsidiary of the Tata group, is closing in on Sanand in Gujarat to set up its first lithium ion cell plant.

15 years since US bank Lehman Brothers fall: Looking back to look ahead