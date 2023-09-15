Home / Economy / News / Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

BS Web Team New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Job creation is a priority for the government and the Centre is not moving towards a licence raj, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said amid growing apprehension about unemployment and protectionist measures such as curbs on laptop imports. The FM told Business Standard in an interview at her North Block office on Thursday that sunrise sectors and those which can have a big bearing on jobs were given priority. Read More

We see signs of buoyancy in the economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to Ruchika Chitravanshi on issues ranging from G20 summit to inflation, growth, elections and more in a free-wheeling interview at the North Block office in New Delhi on Thursday. She expressed confidence that there’s buoyancy in the economy ahead of festivals and that the government won’t sit back on inflation.  Read More

NSE makes more money than 98% of companies listed on it, shows data
 
The stock exchange on which they are traded boasts higher profits than most of the companies whose shares are hitting new highs. Read More

Tatas zero in on Sanand for Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell plant

Agartas Energy Storage Solutions, a fully owned subsidiary of the Tata group, is closing in on Sanand in Gujarat to set up its first lithium ion cell plant. Read More

15 years since US bank Lehman Brothers fall: Looking back to look ahead

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, set up in 1987 to fund India’s anticipated infrastructure boom, began to default on its debt repayment in 2018, sending shivers down the spine. Read More


First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

