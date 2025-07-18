Home / Economy / News / Govt needs more data access: NSC chairman Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar

Govt needs more data access: NSC chairman Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar

With India's economy expanding rapidly and global investor interest growing, official figures are facing more scrutiny. Calls are mounting for more accurate economic data

Current Account Deficit, CAD, Indian Economy
Karandikar said various developed countries have already figured out how to share relevant data internally. “India has not done that fast enough. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A senior Indian statistician is urging greater data-sharing with the federal government, including access to mobile payments and official records, to improve the accuracy and reliability of key economic indicators. 
Many institutions  — including banks, payments companies, transport providers, and even government departments such as tax and railways — are reluctant to share data with the federal government due to privacy and legal concerns, said Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, chairman of the National Statistical Commission, the top advisory body to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in an interview Wednesday.  
“But high level policy decisions need to be taken as to what can be shared,” he added. Talks are underway to share masked or aggregated data by area codes, which could significantly improve accuracy, though the discussions are still at an early stage, Karandikar said. 
With India’s economy expanding rapidly and global investor interest growing, official figures are facing more scrutiny. Calls are mounting for more accurate economic data that captures the real picture on the ground, helping policymakers tailor policies for the nation’s growing needs.  
Yet, data sharing between key government departments remains a challenge due to gaps in governance, infrastructure, and concerns over data protection, making it tough to find the right balance between information and privacy.  
In recent months, the government has taken several steps to address those concerns, including announcing plans to conduct a population census, regularly releasing surveys to improve economic datasets like inflation and gross domestic product and publishing monthly labor data.  
Karandikar said various developed countries have already figured out how to share relevant data internally. “India has not done that fast enough. We need to move in that direction,” he added. 
The commission has also recommended that the government reduce delays in data releases. Broader adoption of digital tools and better access to existing data would help shorten timelines, Karandikar said. “Unless we change and bring in this information technology infrastructure, we will become obsolete,” he said.  
Karandikar also emphasized the need for more short-term surveys instead of year-long exercises that take too long to process. “The old methodology of data collection, transmitting, compiling and processing has to change,” he said, adding that the government has already begun implementing some of these changes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India, EU resolve digital differences in free trade agreement talks

Govt can nominate private firms for offshore atomic minerals mining

Skill Ministry forms steering committee for ITI upgradation scheme

China tightens grip on rare earth sector with silent quota release

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $696.67 billion in July

Topics :India Statistical SystemStatistics

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story