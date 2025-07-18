Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $696.67 billion in July

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $696.67 billion in July

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had declined by $3.049 billion to $699.736 billion

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf
During the week ended July 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $2.477 billion to $588.81 billion, the data released on Friday showed. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.064 billion to $696.672 billion during the week ended July 11, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had declined by $3.049 billion to $699.736 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024.

During the week ended July 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $2.477 billion to $588.81 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by $498 million to $84.348 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $66 million to $18.802 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $24 million to $4.711 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to stay resilient amid global trade tensions, says Sunil Mittal

US rejects India's WTO claim on auto tariffs, cites security grounds

Industry body warns China's curbs threaten India's smartphone exports

Premium

India's long overdue low-carbon development plan likely to see light

Premium

India likely to settle for 10-15% tariff in interim trade deal with US

Topics :india forex reserveForex reserves

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story