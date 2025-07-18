China tightens grip on rare earth sector with silent quota release

China has quietly released its first rare earth mining and smelting quotas for 2025 without making the usual public announcement—another indication of Beijing tightening its hold on the strategically important industry.

Rare earth quotas issued without public notice

The quotas, which serve as a key indicator of global rare earth supply, were allocated last month without the customary statement from the government, Reuters reported. Companies involved were instructed not to disclose the figures due to “security reasons". Rare earths—comprising 17 critical elements—are essential in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, industrial robots, and military equipment such as missiles. China remains the largest global producer of these minerals and has traditionally issued mining and smelting quotas twice annually to state-owned firms. However, the release was delayed this year.

China tightens control over rare earth sector ALSO READ: Low value, high stakes: Why nations are racing to mine rare earth minerals Beijing’s move to withhold public disclosure reflects growing sensitivity over rare earths, especially as the country asserts control over supply in ongoing trade disputes with the United States and the European Union. In response to US tariff increases, China placed several rare earth elements and related magnets on its export restriction list, effectively cutting off supplies. This action has already led some foreign automakers to partially halt production due to material shortages. Over the past four years, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has published the first batch of quotas in the first quarter via its official website. In 2023, the total mining quota was set at 270,000 metric tonnes, with supply growth slowing to 5.9 per cent, compared to 21.4 per cent the year prior. Beijing introduced the quota system in 2006 and has increasingly relied on it—along with industry consolidation—to exert tighter control.