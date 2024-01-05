Coal ministry to build integrated platform for managing coal transport

The coal ministry is in discussion with the Ministry of Railways, inland waterways authority, customs and coal-rich states to build the integrated platform. Sources said the platform will be based on the Application Programming Interface (API) of the Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) built by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) under the railways ministry.

Aiming to double coal production by 2030, the coal ministry is building an AI-powered dedicated logistics platform for the fossil fuel which would integrate all the existing central and state-level coal transport tracking systems. The Smart Logistics Plan will entail tracking, managing and forecasting coal demand and supply from production to consumption end, Business Standard has learnt from official sources.

FOIS is a management information system for the freight business of the national transporter. The FOIS software helps CRIS track and manage all freight operations of the railways including the rakes and the terminals.

The logistics platform of the coal plant would be ‘gati shakti meets FOIS’ said an official. “The platform will be powered with AI and Machine Learning tools as well. This will help us build data sets for future planning. Based on the learnings, coal supply can be better managed in coming years,” said an official.

Coal transport remains one of the crucial issues in building enough coal stock for the thermal power units of the country. In 2022, several power units reported critically low coal stock and the railways had to stop and divert some passenger trains to run more coal-carrying rakes. Last year, the situation improved with the Centre promoting the rail-sea-rail (RSR) route through inland waterways.