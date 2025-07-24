Home / Economy / News / UK-India FTA to boost medical device trade amid country of origin concerns

UK-India FTA to boost medical device trade amid country of origin concerns

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement is expected to boost trade in pharmaceuticals and medical devices, though industry players remain cautious about the impact of country of origin rules

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India speak during a press conference after signing a free trade agreement at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Sohini Das Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bilateral trade in pharmaceuticals and medical devices is set to receive a boost post the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to industry veterans.
 
India’s imports of medical devices from the UK grew by 36 percent to Rs 2,295 crore in FY24, while exports to the UK increased by 13 percent to Rs 1,015 crore. Rajiv Nath, Chairman and MD of Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD)—one of the top three disposable syringe makers in the world—and the forum coordinator of the medical devices industry body Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), believes that bilateral trade will rise on both sides post the FTA. "Our top exports to the UK were contact lenses, diagnostic reagents, surgical instruments, and PPE kits, while our major imports were oxygen therapy equipment like ventilators, X-ray equipment, diagnostic testing reagents, and IVD analysis instruments. Mostly, small and mid-sized manufacturers export through distributors in niche markets," Nath said.
 
“Previously, medical devices imported into the UK were duty-free, so tariff restrictions were not an issue, but regulatory approval costs and time were a challenge. We sought recognition of Indian CDSCO regulatory approval or QCI’s voluntary Indian certification for medical devices to fast-track regulatory approval by the UK MHRA and address non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters, and we look forward to an update on this,” Nath added. 
 
Regarding imports into India, AiMeD has emphasized the need for strict monitoring and verification of Rules of Origin to prevent misuse of the FTA through the potential routing of third-country products as purportedly UK-made goods. “We welcome UK-made medical products into India via this FTA,” he added. Import duties levied by India were mostly at 7.5 percent, which, post-FTA, are expected to come down in a phased manner. The industry is, however, awaiting the fine print.
 
As part of this agreement, import duties on MedTech products will be reduced from approximately 15 percent to around 3 percent, significantly lowering costs and improving access to advanced medical technologies, said Pavan Choudary, Chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI).
 
For pharmaceutical exports, the UK is already an important and growing market. Companies like Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Aurobindo have a presence in the UK.
 
“With India’s pharmaceutical exports to the UK reaching $914 million in FY24, the agreement strengthens supply chains, enhances access to affordable medicines, and drives Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). This partnership paves the way for collaborations in bulk drug imports, CDMO, and joint research, empowering India’s competitive edge and promoting global partnerships,” said Namit Joshi, Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council.
 
Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, noted that the pharma sector will have opportunities to supply affordable and quality-assured medicine, contributing to better patient care in the UK. “We are awaiting further details to identify specific areas where these opportunities can be effectively leveraged,” Jain said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi seeks Starmer's help to bring economic offenders to justice

Flexible inflation targeting helps anchor inflation expectations: RBI study

'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

Luxury cars and bikes to get cheaper with India-UK free trade agreement

Net ECB inflows rise to $4.4 billion in April-May 2025, shows RBI data

Topics :India UKIndian EconomyTrade talksPharma industry

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story