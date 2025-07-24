'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

Gains from India-UK FTA: State-wise list
- Jammu & Kashmir: Pashmina shawls, Basmati rice, saffron, Kashmir willow cricket bats
- Punjab and Delhi: Sports goods from Jalandhar, Basmati rice
- Uttar Pradesh: Leather goods from Agra and Kanpur, sports goods from Meerut, Khurja pottery
- Gujarat: Bandhani textiles, Morbi ceramics, Surat diamond exports
- Maharashtra: Kolhapuri footwear, IT services
- Tamil Nadu: Kanchipuram sarees, Tiruppur knitwear, turmeric, Thanjavur dolls, Vellore leather products, IT services
- West Bengal: Darjeeling tea, Baluchari sarees, Shantiniketan leather, Natugram dolls
- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Araku coffee, turmeric, digital services
- Kerala & Tripura: Rubber products, turmeric
- Bihar: Bhagalpur silk, Sikki grass crafts, makhana, Shahi litchi
- Rajasthan: Jaipur gemstone jewellery
- Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand: Basmati rice exports
India-UK FTA: Key takeaways
- Labour-intensive exports: Indian textiles, footwear, handicrafts, and processed foods to get duty-free entry into the UK
- Market access for services: Easier movement for chefs, yoga instructors, artists, and IT professionals
- Agricultural edge: Over 95 per cent of Indian agricultural and processed food exports—such as spices, fruits, and seafood—will enter the UK tariff-free
- Tariff cuts on imports: Duties on Scotch whisky to gradually fall from 150 per cent to 40 per cent; tariffs on high-end UK cars will be capped under a defined quota
Safeguarding domestic interests
