'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday shared a detailed list of state-specific ‘Made in India’ products poised to benefit from the newly signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, Goyal said, “UK rolls out the red carpet for ‘Made in India’,” as he posted an infographic highlighting goods from across Indian states that will now get easier access to the UK market.

The FTA, officially signed between India and the United Kingdom, marks a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations. While the agreement involves a wide range of tariff reductions and regulatory relaxations, Goyal’s post brought public attention to the practical, region-specific outcomes that could transform export ecosystems across the country.

Gains from India-UK FTA: State-wise list The infographic presents a diverse spread of Indian products across states that are set to benefit from zero-duty or reduced-duty access to the UK. Here's a snapshot of key items: Jammu & Kashmir: Pashmina shawls, Basmati rice, saffron, Kashmir willow cricket bats

Pashmina shawls, Basmati rice, saffron, Kashmir willow cricket bats Punjab and Delhi: Sports goods from Jalandhar, Basmati rice

Sports goods from Jalandhar, Basmati rice Uttar Pradesh: Leather goods from Agra and Kanpur, sports goods from Meerut, Khurja pottery

Leather goods from Agra and Kanpur, sports goods from Meerut, Khurja pottery Gujarat: Bandhani textiles, Morbi ceramics, Surat diamond exports

Bandhani textiles, Morbi ceramics, Surat diamond exports Maharashtra: Kolhapuri footwear, IT services

Kolhapuri footwear, IT services Tamil Nadu: Kanchipuram sarees, Tiruppur knitwear, turmeric, Thanjavur dolls, Vellore leather products, IT services

Kanchipuram sarees, Tiruppur knitwear, turmeric, Thanjavur dolls, Vellore leather products, IT services West Bengal: Darjeeling tea, Baluchari sarees, Shantiniketan leather, Natugram dolls

Darjeeling tea, Baluchari sarees, Shantiniketan leather, Natugram dolls Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Araku coffee, turmeric, digital services

Araku coffee, turmeric, digital services Kerala & Tripura: Rubber products, turmeric

Rubber products, turmeric Bihar: Bhagalpur silk, Sikki grass crafts, makhana, Shahi litchi

Bhagalpur silk, Sikki grass crafts, makhana, Shahi litchi Rajasthan: Jaipur gemstone jewellery

Jaipur gemstone jewellery Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand: Basmati rice exports ALSO READ: India-UK FTA: Over 95% Indian farm exports to get duty-free market access The granular product mapping showcases how regional economies—from handicrafts in Bihar to IT hubs in the South—stand to gain, offering new opportunities for MSMEs and traditional industries.