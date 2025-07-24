Home / Economy / News / 'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

India-UK Free Trade Agreement boosts 'Made in India' exports. Piyush Goyal shares a state-wise list of products gaining UK access, highlighting regional gains and new global trade opportunities

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo: PTI
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday shared a detailed list of state-specific ‘Made in India’ products poised to benefit from the newly signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
 
In a post on X, Goyal said, “UK rolls out the red carpet for ‘Made in India’,” as he posted an infographic highlighting goods from across Indian states that will now get easier access to the UK market.
 
 
The FTA, officially signed between India and the United Kingdom, marks a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations. While the agreement involves a wide range of tariff reductions and regulatory relaxations, Goyal’s post brought public attention to the practical, region-specific outcomes that could transform export ecosystems across the country.

Gains from India-UK FTA: State-wise list

The infographic presents a diverse spread of Indian products across states that are set to benefit from zero-duty or reduced-duty access to the UK. Here's a snapshot of key items:
  • Jammu & Kashmir: Pashmina shawls, Basmati rice, saffron, Kashmir willow cricket bats
  • Punjab and Delhi: Sports goods from Jalandhar, Basmati rice
  • Uttar Pradesh: Leather goods from Agra and Kanpur, sports goods from Meerut, Khurja pottery
  • Gujarat: Bandhani textiles, Morbi ceramics, Surat diamond exports
  • Maharashtra: Kolhapuri footwear, IT services
  • Tamil Nadu: Kanchipuram sarees, Tiruppur knitwear, turmeric, Thanjavur dolls, Vellore leather products, IT services
  • West Bengal: Darjeeling tea, Baluchari sarees, Shantiniketan leather, Natugram dolls
  • Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Araku coffee, turmeric, digital services
  • Kerala & Tripura: Rubber products, turmeric
  • Bihar: Bhagalpur silk, Sikki grass crafts, makhana, Shahi litchi
  • Rajasthan: Jaipur gemstone jewellery
  • Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand: Basmati rice exports
The granular product mapping showcases how regional economies—from handicrafts in Bihar to IT hubs in the South—stand to gain, offering new opportunities for MSMEs and traditional industries. 
 
Signed after years of negotiation, the India-UK FTA aims to double bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030, from around $56 billion at present. The deal slashes tariffs across nearly 99 per cent of traded goods and opens up greater mobility for Indian professionals.

India-UK FTA: Key takeaways

  • Labour-intensive exports: Indian textiles, footwear, handicrafts, and processed foods to get duty-free entry into the UK
  • Market access for services: Easier movement for chefs, yoga instructors, artists, and IT professionals
  • Agricultural edge: Over 95 per cent of Indian agricultural and processed food exports—such as spices, fruits, and seafood—will enter the UK tariff-free
  • Tariff cuts on imports: Duties on Scotch whisky to gradually fall from 150 per cent to 40 per cent; tariffs on high-end UK cars will be capped under a defined quota

Safeguarding domestic interests

Despite wide-ranging liberalisation, India has ensured that sensitive categories such as dairy, apples, edible oils, and oats are excluded from duty concessions. This balance aims to protect domestic producers while tapping into export-led growth.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

