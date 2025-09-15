Trade deficit narrows to 25.7% at $26.59 billion in August; imports dip 10%

India's exports increased 6.7 per cent to $35.1 billion in August year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against $68.53 billion in July, according to the export and import data released by the government on Monday. Imports declined 10 per cent at $61.59 billion compared to $68.53 billion last year, the data showed.

The trade deficit decreased 25.7 per cent to $26.59 billion in August against $35.64 billion last year. According to a Reuters poll, economists had expected the August trade deficit to be $25.13 billion, compared to $27.35 billion in the previous month.

However, India's exports decreased to $35.10 billion in August this year from $37.24 billion in July, while imports decreased to $61.59 billion in August from $64.59 billion during the same period last month.