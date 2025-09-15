Home / Economy / News / Trade deficit narrows to 25.7% at $26.59 billion in August; imports dip 10%

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports
Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
India's exports increased 6.7 per cent to $35.1 billion in August year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against $68.53 billion in July, according to the export and import data released by the government on Monday. Imports declined 10 per cent at $61.59 billion compared to $68.53 billion last year, the data showed.
 
The trade deficit decreased 25.7 per cent to $26.59 billion in August against $35.64 billion last year. According to a Reuters poll, economists had expected the August trade deficit to be $25.13 billion, compared to $27.35 billion in the previous month.
 
However, India's exports decreased to $35.10 billion in August this year from $37.24 billion in July, while imports decreased to $61.59 billion in August from $64.59 billion during the same period last month.
 
According to news agency PTI, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global and trade policy uncertainties, India's exporters have done extremely well.
 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

