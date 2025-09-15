India's wholesale inflation at 0.52% in August as food prices increase

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation rose to 0.52 per cent in August, from -0.58 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The positive rate of inflation in August was due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products and transport equipment.

WPI food index

The index for primary articles increased by 1.60 per cent to 191.0 in August 2025, from 188.0 in July. The prices for non-food articles increased 2.92 per cent in August, followed by minerals (2.66 per cent), and food articles (1.45 per cent). However, crude petroleum and natural gas inflation came in at 0.43 per cent in August compared to the same period last month.

Fuel and power Fuel and power inflation declined by 0.69 per cent to 143.6 in August, from 144.6 last month. Prices of electricity and mineral oils remained negative at 2.91 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, coal prices remained unchanged compared to July. Manufactured products Manufactured products, the largest component of the WPI basket, edged up by 0.21 per cent in August compared to the same period last month. Manufacture of food products, textiles, electrical equipment, other transport equipment, and machinery and equipment reported an increase in prices.