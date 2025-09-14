Home / Economy / News / CII seeks tax holiday, rule harmonisation to boost India's GCC sector

CII seeks tax holiday, rule harmonisation to boost India's GCC sector

CII suggests tax holidays, concessional rates, GST clarity and harmonised permanent establishment rules for GCCs, projecting $600 bn GDP impact and 25 mn jobs by 2030

GCC
To support the sector’s talent requirements, CII recommended that the government’s national policy should aim to develop specialised talent aligned with GCC demands.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government should consider offering concessional corporate tax rates or tax holidays to global capability centres (GCCs) set up within the notified special economic zones, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested. It also called for the harmonisation of permanent establishment rules.
 
In its suggestions for a national framework of GCCs, CII has proposed that the new government policy should also provide clarification on the nature of services being provided by the GCCs, thereby removing them from the category of ‘intermediary’. This, CII said, will help expedite goods and services tax (GST) refunds and detailed scrutiny by authorities on tax refund applications.
 
“Further, since GCCs pay tax under the reverse charge mechanism on various services imported from their offshore vendors, the policy may allow payment of GST under the reverse charge mechanism by utilising input tax credit (ITC),” CII said.
 
India has the potential to scale its GCC ecosystem from the current 1,800 to 5,000 by 2030. This will position it as a global hub for high-value enterprise capabilities, according to the industry body. 
 
Overall, the GCC sector has the potential to contribute up to $600 billion to India's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, with a gross value addition (GVA) potential of $199 billion during this period.
 
The GCC sector can generate a total of up to 25 million jobs, with as many as 5 million being directly employed, CII said.
 
“The emergence of nano-GCCs, increased functional ownership, and the establishment of technology-focused centres of excellence (CoEs) are central to this evolution. Together, these objectives position India to lead the next wave of global enterprise transformation. It would cement its status as the premier destination for innovation-driven, talent-led capability centres,” the industry body said.
 
To support the talent requirement of these GCCs, the government’s national policy should aim to develop specialised talent that aligns with the sector’s demands.
 
This could include steps such as the development of industry-focused GCCs, industry-focused research and guaranteed employment plans, CII said.
 
“The idea is to foster a symbiotic relationship where academic institutions produce job-ready professionals, reducing onboarding and training efforts for companies. A key focus may also be on promoting global roles for the GCCs in India, enabling Indian centres to take on end-to-end ownership of strategic functions, innovation mandates, and leadership positions that serve global markets,” CII said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi inaugurates bioethanol plant, polypropylene unit in Assam

India's reliance on US software, cloud services poses economic risks: GTRI

CBIC clarifies GST on post-sale discounts, no ITC reversal for buyers

Crisil projects 3.2% headline inflation for 2025-26, sees room for rate cut

India, EU trade talks enter crucial phase, aiming to seal deal by year end

Topics :Industry NewsConfederation of Indian IndustryCII

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story