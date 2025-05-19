Trade talks: India to push US to lift non-tariff curbs for goods exporters

India is set to push the United States (US) to remove non-tariff barriers (NTBs) for its goods exporters, in the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

“While the US has a long list of NTBs it wants to discuss with India, we too will raise a number of those faced by our companies there. However, the US side is not keen to discuss non-tariff measures (NTMs) like the sanitary and phytosanitary measures,” a government official said. NTMs generally pertain to health and safety norms for food and agriculture products.

The official said Indian industry had raised the matter of regulatory hurdles and the high cost of certification, among other issues, that are primary obstacles to increasing outbound shipments to the US.