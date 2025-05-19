Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Remittance tax in Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Datanomics: Remittance tax in Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

A provision in Trump's new 'Beautiful Bill' suggests a 5% excise tax on all outward remittances by non-US citizens, raising the cost of transfers to countries like India

Donald Trump
Premium
US President Donald Trump
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Trump administration has dropped another bombshell after the ‘tariff tantrum’. A provision in a bill called The One, Big, Beautiful Bill has proposed a five per cent excise tax on all outward remittances from the US, irrespective of the amount, to be paid by the sender.
 
The tax will be applicable on all outward remittances by non-US citizens, including individuals holding H-1B and F-1 visas and green card holders. 
 
The share of the US as a source country in India’s inward remittances has risen from 22.9 per cent in 2016–17 to 27.7 per cent in 2023–24. 
 
The bill, if passed, is going to pinch Indians the hardest, as the cost of sending money from the US to India will rise. In Q4 CY24, the cost of sending $200 and $500 (as a percentage of the remittance amount) from the US to India was 4.32 per cent and 2.98 per cent, respectively. Adding five percentage points to these would raise the cost to 9.32 per cent for $200 and almost 8 per cent for $500, ceteris paribus. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may benefit from trade protectionism: S&P Global India Research

Icra projects India's Q4 growth at 6.9%, FY25 GDP expansion at 6.3%

India's manufacturing sector more attractive to global investors: S&P

Icra projects India's Q4 growth at 6.9%, FY25 GDP expansion at 6.3%

Premium

CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

Topics :Donald TrumpH1B VisaRemittancestaxUS President

First Published: May 19 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story