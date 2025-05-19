Datanomics: Remittance tax in Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

The Trump administration has dropped another bombshell after the ‘tariff tantrum’. A provision in a bill called The One, Big, Beautiful Bill has proposed a five per cent excise tax on all outward remittances from the US, irrespective of the amount, to be paid by the sender.

The share of the US as a source country in India’s inward remittances has risen from 22.9 per cent in 2016–17 to 27.7 per cent in 2023–24.