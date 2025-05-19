Registered households under MGNREGA grew 8.6% in FY25: Report

ALSO READ: MGNREGA work demand down 6.6% at 20.1 million in April, shows data A report by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha showed that in FY25 there was an 8.6 per cent increase in registered households under the flagship MGNREGA scheme as compared to FY24, but there was 7.1 per cent drop in person days generated and a 4.3 per cent decline in average days worked per household.

The report, ‘The Missing Work: A National Review of MGNREGA Implementation,’ compiled by LibTech India is based on government data as of April 7.