Registered households under MGNREGA grew 8.6% in FY25: Report

The report, 'The Missing Work: A National Review of MGNREGA Implementation,' compiled by LibTech India is based on government data as of April 7

It showed that only 7 per cent of households completed 100 days of work under MGNREGA in FY24, down from 7.6 per cent.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
A report by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha showed that in FY25 there was an 8.6 per cent increase in registered households under the flagship MGNREGA scheme as compared to FY24, but there was 7.1 per cent drop in person days generated and a 4.3 per cent decline in average days worked per household. 
 
The report, ‘The Missing Work: A National Review of MGNREGA Implementation,’ compiled by LibTech India is based on government data as of April 7.
 
It showed that only 7 per cent of households completed 100 days of work under MGNREGA in FY24, down from 7.6 per cent.            
First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

