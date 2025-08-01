Home / Economy / News / Trump dangles penalty sword to wean India away from Russia

Trump dangles penalty sword to wean India away from Russia

While the penalty might be seen as a measure to rein in the Kremlin's revenues from its crude oil and arms sale and force Russia to end the Ukraine war

Donald Trump, Trump
premium
President Donald Trump. Photo: PTI)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
The United States (US) president Donald Trump yesterday announced a 'penalty' on India's defence and energy imports from Russia, along with a blanket 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, to be in effect from August 1. While the penalty might be seen as a measure to rein in the Kremlin's revenues from its crude oil and arms sale and force Russia to end the Ukraine war, the constant tariff threats surrounding India may be used by the US as a bargaining chip in the ongoing India-US trade deal negotiations.
  
The Western bloc has imposed sanctions on the buyers of Russian oil during the Ukraine-Russia war. Meanwhile, India has ramped up its purchase of the discounted Russian oil to ensure its energy security. In FY22, crude oil imports from Russia accounted for a measly 2 per cent of India's total crude oil imports in value. However, these numbers jumped to 35.15 per cent in FY25. Meanwhile, the share of the US in such imports halved from 9.24 per cent in FY22 to 4.58 per cent in FY25. A similar, but modest, trend can be seen in imports of coal and petroleum products too. 
   
New Delhi's reliance on Russia for defence equipment imports has been a persistent irritant in the India-US relations. During the period 2014-24, India imported more than 46 per cent of its arms from Russia and just 13 per cent from the US. From 2020-24, the share for Russia and the US has come down to 36 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively, as India has diversified its sources and improved its indigenous capabilities.  
   
In Q2 2025, the US government earned more than $64 billion in customs revenue alone as it hkied tariffs on countries. This led the US government to earn $108 billion from customs duties in the first nine months of the US financial year (October-June). The US had never got $100 billion from import tariffs even in an entire financial year.   
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

US tariff, discount demands threaten Indian exporters' profit margins

India stays firm on Russia ties, farm sector as Trump imposes fresh tariffs

Rupee hits new closing low on US penalties, worst drop since September 2022

Section 232 returns: Trump's tariff hits $360-mn Indian copper exports

Trump tariffs may drag India's growth by 20-40 bps in FY26

Topics :Trump tariffsTrump tariff hikeUS India relations Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story