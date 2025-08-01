Trump dangles penalty sword to wean India away from Russia

The United States (US) president Donald Trump yesterday announced a 'penalty' on India's defence and energy imports from Russia, along with a blanket 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, to be in effect from August 1. While the penalty might be seen as a measure to rein in the Kremlin's revenues from its crude oil and arms sale and force Russia to end the Ukraine war, the constant tariff threats surrounding India may be used by the US as a bargaining chip in the ongoing India-US trade deal negotiations.

The Western bloc has imposed sanctions on the buyers of Russian oil during the Ukraine-Russia war. Meanwhile, India has ramped up its purchase of the discounted Russian oil to ensure its energy security. In FY22, crude oil imports from Russia accounted for a measly 2 per cent of India's total crude oil imports in value. However, these numbers jumped to 35.15 per cent in FY25. Meanwhile, the share of the US in such imports halved from 9.24 per cent in FY22 to 4.58 per cent in FY25. A similar, but modest, trend can be seen in imports of coal and petroleum products too.