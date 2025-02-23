UAE eyes investment in tourism, healthcare sectors in Kerala: Minister

In a sign of strengthening ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the West Asian country has said that it is looking for investment opportunities in key sectors such as healthcare, tourism, food processing, and technology in Kerala. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE minister of economy, said on Saturday that the economic partnership between the two nations has witnessed remarkable growth over the years. He was in Kerala to attend the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS). “The UAE is actively exploring investment opportunities across key sectors such as healthcare, tourism, food processing, and technology. With a vision for sustainable growth, our investments are not only shaping economic progress but also addressing global challenges— enhancing healthcare access, strengthening food security, driving technological innovation, and fostering resilient economies worldwide,” Marri, who was leading a 22-member delegation at the event, told the media.

On Saturday, UAE-based shipping and logistics major Sharaf Group announced that it will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Kerala.

Interestingly, in a tribute to the UAE's 2025 theme, the ‘Year of Community,’ the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce hosted the ‘Year of Community Run’ on Sunday to strengthen ties between the two countries. It was organised as part of the 8th edition of the Kannur Beach Run, celebrating the message of inclusivity, well-being, and global togetherness.

Marri participated in the 5-kilometer run alongside Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of UAE-based VPS Healthcare, and over 100 participants.

“We are honoured to have the minister join us for this special event. His presence has elevated the theme and spirit of the ‘Year of Community Run.’ We hope such initiatives will continue to strengthen community-driven efforts between both countries and inspire greater awareness around sports, wellness, and social engagement,” said the organisers.

Also Read

The Kannur Beach Run 2025, organised by the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce, lived up to its reputation as one of Kerala’s premier running events, drawing over 1,000 participants across multiple race categories.

The event also saw the participation of six elite Ethiopian runners.