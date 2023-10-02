Union excise duty bucks the rising tax collections trend in August

Union excise duty collections dropped 18 per cent in August year-on-year at a time when the overall tax kitty rose 95 per cent.

Mop-up from union excise duty declined to Rs 23,576 crore in August this year compared to Rs 28,816 crore in the same month a year ago. On the other hand, total tax collections rose to 2.9 trillion in the month against Rs 1.5 trillion in August of FY23, shows data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).



Experts were not sure why excise duty yielded fewer revenues in August year-on-year since the production of petroleum rose during the period.

Excise duty receipts not only declined year-on-year but also month-on-month. These were down 3.3 per cent in August compared to Rs 24,387 crore in July. In fact, collections under this head were the lowest in August this financial year, barring April when the duty yielded Rs 960 crore.



As such, the moderate rise of 1.9 per cent in excise duty collections in July year-on-year was short-lived. The revenues under this head also declined in May and June.





This has resulted in a bit over a 12 per cent fall in excise duty receipts at a shade below Rs one trillion in the first five months of the current financial year against Rs 1.1 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.



If the trend continues, this would make it difficult to achieve the budget projections for excise duty collections. The budget has projected a 5.93 per cent increase in these revenues at Rs 3.4 trillion for FY24 against Rs 3.2 trillion projected in the revised estimates (RE) for FY23. The actual numbers at Rs 3.19 trillion were a bit less than projected under RE. From actual numbers, the rise projected was 6.6 per cent for FY24.

In the first five months, the excise duty receipts constituted just 29.4 per cent of the budget projection for the entire FY24.



After the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST), union excise duty is mostly levied on petroleum and tobacco.

Experts were surprised that excise duty has yielded fewer revenues in August year-on-year since diesel and petrol, the two main petroleum items, registered an increase in production in the month year-wise.



While production of petrol rose 13.7 per cent at 3.7 million tonnes in August, that of diesel increased by 7.2 per cent at 9.4 million tonnes year-on-year.

Sans excise duty, the total tax kitty more than doubled to Rs 2.7 trillion in August compared to Rs 1.22 trillion a year ago.



This was largely possible due to a surge in corporation and personal income tax. The kitty under corporate tax climbed by 463 per cent to Rs 62,817 crore in August from Rs 11,159 crore in the same month of the previous year. Corporation tax yielded fewer revenues in the first three months of the current financial year year-on-year. However, its revenues rose in the fourth and fifth months.

Personal income tax yielded 333 per cent more revenues at a bit over Rs one trillion in August this year compared to Rs 23,813 crore a year ago.









The total tax kitty, excluding union excise duty, rose 20.2 per cent at Rs 10.9 trillion in the first five months of the current financial year against Rs 9.1 trillion a year ago.



