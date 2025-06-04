India's services PMI rises to 58.8 in May, driven by export demand

Steady demand conditions continue to propel India's dominant services sector in May, with rates of expansion in new business and activity little changed from those seen in the prior three months, said a private survey on Wednesday.

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) , compiled by S&P Global, registered a slight uptick to 58.8 in May from 58.7 in April. The index has now been above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion in the sector, for 46 months straight.

“A key area of strength was exports, with survey participants reporting one of the strongest improvements in international demand in 19-and-a-half years of data collection,” said the survey.

The survey noted that growth was reportedly underpinned by healthy demand conditions, new client wins and greater staffing capacity. Akin to the trend for output, new orders rose at a sharp pace that was largely aligned with those registered from February to April. "Advertising, demand strength and repeat orders from existing clients were some of the reasons panellists gave for the upturn in sales," the survey noted. Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said that the services PMI in May is broadly in line with the steady readings from recent months as strong international demand continued to fuel services activity, as evidenced by the new export business index’s uptick from April.

The survey noted that companies observed a near-record improvement in international demand for their services during May. "Over the course of the survey's 19-and-a-half-year history, faster increases in new export orders were only recorded in May and June 2024. When citing sources of growth, firms mentioned Asia, Europe and North America in particular," the survey noted. On the employment front, it noted that almost 16 per cent of panel members reported higher payroll numbers, while 1 per cent indicated a fall. The resulting overall rate of job creation was the strongest in the history of the survey.