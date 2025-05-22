Pakistan's economy will pay price for terror attacks, says PM Modi

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has made it clear through Operation Sindoor that Pakistan will pay a hefty price for terror attacks — particularly through its economy and armed forces.
Addressing his first public rally since the counter-terror operation, the Prime Minister said in the border state of Rajasthan that Operation Sindoor was not about revenge but a new manifestation of justice.
“We gave full freedom to our armed forces, and they in turn brought Pakistan to its knees. In response to the April 22 terror attack, we took 22 minutes to demolish the terrorists’ nine largest hubs,” Modi said, drawing thunderous applause from the hundreds of thousands present.
Despite the scorching heat in the small district of Palana — a few kilometres from the holy Karni Mata Temple and the redeveloped Deshnoke station, which was inaugurated on Thursday — locals, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, and former members of the armed forces gathered in large numbers to hear Modi’s message.
“Those who wanted to wipe out sindoor (vermillion) have been turned to dust,” Modi declared. He added that while the Nal airbase in Bikaner — targeted by Pakistani forces — remained unfazed, Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase “is lying in the ICU”.
Unlike typical public rallies of the Prime Minister, which are often awash with saffron flags, the Bikaner rally was visibly different — thousands of Indian tricolours lined the roads and filled the venue, visible from several kilometres away.
Billboards congratulating the Prime Minister and the armed forces on the success of Operation Sindoor dotted every few metres, reflecting a wave of public pride following weeks of anxiety caused by aerial conflict and blackout protocols.
“We came to support our forces and Modi. Where we live, every second mother has a son in the army — we know the sacrifices our children make to keep the country safe,” said a local woman present at the rally.
Modi said that India’s response made three things clear: any terrorist attack on India will be met with a decisive response — with the timing, method, and terms determined solely by the Indian armed forces.
Second, India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. And third, India will no longer distinguish between terrorist masterminds and the governments that support them, firmly rejecting Pakistan’s narrative of separation between state and non-state actors.