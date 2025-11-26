Home / Economy / News / UP to simplify industrial land allotment for MSMEs to draw fresh investment

UP to simplify industrial land allotment for MSMEs to draw fresh investment

The state aims to lower land costs and boost private investment through a plug-and-play model, lease-rental options and expanded industrial land banks

MSME
premium
During a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the high cost of industrial land was highlighted as a major hurdle for expansion, technology upgrades, and the establishment of both new and existing units.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and attract fresh private investment, the Uttar Pradesh government is framing a new policy to simplify industrial land allotment in the sector.
 
UP has the maximum number of 9 million MSMEs in India, a key driver of employment and economic growth in the state.
 
During a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the high cost of industrial land was highlighted as a major hurdle for expansion, technology upgrades, and the establishment of both new and existing units. The proposed policy aims to expand the industrial land bank and promote an industry-friendly plug-and-play model for small and medium enterprises.
 
Yogi has directed senior officials to ensure adequate land availability and promote a lease-rental model based on revenue sharing, enabling MSMEs to begin production quickly and without initial procedural bottlenecks. “Such a model can prove extremely beneficial for the growth of the MSME sector,” he said, calling for the policy to be finalised at the earliest.
 
Industrial land prices in Uttar Pradesh — particularly in NCR districts — remain higher than in other states. The government believes that providing MSMEs with affordable industrial plots and ready-to-use sheds will help bridge this gap, and the upcoming policy is expected to ease the burden significantly.
 
The policy’s core objective is to allow industries to focus on production, machinery installation and job creation rather than spending time and capital on land acquisition and construction.
 
Under the plug-and-play framework, industrial development authorities will retain land ownership while either constructing ready industrial sheds themselves or partnering with private developers under the PPP model. The approach will align with the DBFOT (design–build–finance–operate–transfer) structure, where private players will handle construction and operations while regulatory control remains with the authority.
 
A revenue-sharing lease-rental system is envisioned to ensure steady income for development authorities, while allowing entrepreneurs to scale operations over time without needing to buy land outright. This is expected to reduce financial risk for MSMEs and provide greater operational flexibility.
 
The Chief Minister also emphasised strengthening the state’s startup ecosystem through improved training, testing support and market linkages. He said that connecting young entrepreneurs with emerging technology-driven industries remains among his top priorities.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MPC inflation forecasts are unbiased, says RBI deputy governor Gupta

Cabinet approves ₹7,280 crore plan to build rare earth magnet capacity

India may attract ₹360 trillion in green investments by 2047: CEEW

Premium

18 nations and rising: India builds global support for its Pharmacopoeia

India on track to surpass $4 trn GDP in FY26: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentMSME sectorMSMEs

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story