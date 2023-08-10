Home / Economy / News / UPI to get NFC tech boost; RBI raises per transaction limit for UPI Lite

UPI to get NFC tech boost; RBI raises per transaction limit for UPI Lite

UPI-Lite was launched in September 2022 to reduce transaction failures and optimise processing resources for banks

Shine JacobAjinkya Kawale Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

To further push the use of UPI-Lite, the Reserve Bank of India has proposed the introduction of offline payments on UPI using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology through UPI-Lite on-device wallet.

This will help in using digital payment in areas with low internet or telecom connectivity and lead to minimal transaction failures. Moreover, the central bank has also proposed to increase the transaction limit from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500 per transaction on UPI Lite with the overall limit retained at Rs. 2,000 per payment instrument. 

NFC is a short-range wireless connectivity technology that allows a phone and payment terminal to communicate with each other. UPI-Lite was launched in September 2022 to reduce transaction failures and optimise processing resources for banks.

RBI said that these limits have been prescribed for small value digital payments in offline mode including for National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and UPI Lite. “This (NFC) feature will not only enable retail digital payments in situations where internet / telecom connectivity is weak or not available, it will also ensure speed, with minimal transaction declines. Instructions to NPCI (National Payments Council of India) will be issued shortly,” RBI said in a statement on developmental and regulatory policies. 

By removing the need for two-factor authentication for small value transactions, these channels enable faster, reliable, and contactless mode of payments for everyday small value payments, transit payments.

“This (NFC) feature will not only enable retail digital payments in situations where internet / telecom connectivity is weak or not available, it will also ensure speed, with minimal transaction declines. Instructions to NPCI (National Payments Council of India) will be issued shortly,” RBI said in a statement. 

RBI added that these limits were announced for small value digital payments in offline mode including for National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and UPI Lite.

“Using NFC technology to facilitate offline transactions will undoubtedly boost resolution metrics and improve the customer experience,” said Pranay Jhaveri, managing director -- India and South Asia, Euronet. 

“We welcome RBI’s latest announcements on UPI Lite. They are aligned to make Paytm UPI Lite bigger and better. Paytm UPI Lite has already gained massive popularity with almost 50 million transactions so far with over 9 million users,” said a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson. 

“The introduction of offline payments through UPI Lite will be our next rocket ship of payments, which will soon make instant transactions possible even in areas with limited or no network coverage,” the spokesperson added.

Also Read

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Parliamentary committee recommends a separate medical devices Bill

Govt moves Bill in Rajya Sabha dropping CJI from selection process of EC

RBI to prescribe framework to reset floating interest rate loans

RBI likely to seek comfort around Rs 1 trillion surplus liquidity

GBA: India reaching out to non-G-20 members before September summit

Topics :UPI transactionsDigital Payments

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story