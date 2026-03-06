Uttarakhand's GSDP rises to ₹3.82 trn in FY25; FY27 growth pegged 8.2%

Uttarakhand’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) stood at ₹3.82 trillion in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), up from ₹2.54 trillion in FY22, according to the state’s latest Economic Survey.

The survey, which was prepared in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), also showed that the state's per capita income rose to ₹2,73,921 in FY25, from ₹1,94,670 in FY22. It estimated the state’s GSDP growth at 8.2 per cent for FY27.

Economic and employment indicators

The Multidimensional Poverty Index declined to 6.92 per cent in 2024-25 from 9.7 per cent in 2021-22

Labour Force Participation Rate increased to 64.4 per cent from 60.1 per cent during the same period, indicating a 4.3 per cent rise in employment participation

The Human Development Index (HDI) also showed improvement, rising marginally to 0.722 in 2024–25 from 0.718 in 2021–22. Earlier, the HDI was 0.247 in 2001 and 0.684 in 2017. Health indicators Health indicators also improved: Infant Mortality Rate declined to 20 in 2024–25 from 22 in 2021–22

Maternal Mortality Rate decreased to 91 in 2024–25 from 103 in 2021–22

Life expectancy increased to 73 years from 71.7 years The survey noted that 97 per cent of households had toilet facilities in 2021–22, which has now reached 100 per cent coverage. Industry and startups The number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state increased to 79,394 in 2024-25 from 59,798 in 2021-22.

Employment in MSMEs also grew, with the number of people employed rising to 456,605 in 2025 from 343,922 in 2022. The number of large industries increased to 128 in 2024–25 from 107 in 2021–22. Startups in the state also expanded sharply. Their number, which was zero until 2017, jumped to 702 in 2021-22 and further to 1,750 in 2024-25. Infrastructure development Infrastructure indicators also improved across sectors: Total road length increased to 51,278 km in 2024–25 from 50,393 km in 2021–22

Number of heliports increased to 7 in 2025 from 2 in 2022

Helipads increased to 118 in 2024–25 from 60 in 2021–22 Education Dropout rates in schools declined during the period:

Primary school dropout rate fell to 1.41 per cent in 2024–25 from 1.64 per cent in 2021–22

Secondary school dropout rate decreased to 4.59 per cent from 7.65 per cent

The number of degree colleges (government and private) increased to 139 in 2024–25 from 124 in 2021–22

Engineering colleges also expanded significantly, rising to 52 in 2024–25 from 20 in 2021–22 Agriculture and allied sectors Agricultural productivity also improved in the state. Rice and wheat production increased from 28.23 quintals per hectare in 2021–22 to 32.47 quintals per hectare

The area under medicinal and aromatic plants expanded from 900 hectares in 2021–22 to 10,000 hectares in 2024–25

Milk production increased to 5.45 million litres per day in 2024–25 from 5.092 million litres per day in 2021–22

Fish production also rose to 10,487 tonnes per year in 2024–25 from 7,325 tonnes per year in 2021–22 Tourism and SDG ranking In the tourism sector, the number of hotels and other accommodations increased from 8,225 in 2021–22 to 10,509 in 2024–25.