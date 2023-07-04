US, India withdraw 6 trade disputes: Will this bonhomie sustain over time?

In the near term, two issues that both countries can work on to resolve are Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) and totalisation agreement. The US withdrew the duty-free market access benefits for specified products under GSP in 2019. After initially dismissing the withdrawal of GSP benefits as “not a matter of life and death”, India has again sought restoration of the benefits. “India highlighted its interest in the restoration of its status under the US Generalised System of Preferences program, which could be considered in relation to eligibility criteria determined by the US Congress,” the latest Indo-US joint statement during PM Modi’s visit said.

“Free trade agreements by their nature are very very extensive and require discussions and negotiations over a scope which is defined between the two countries. Discussions (with the US0 focussed on what measures do we take to expand our trade engagement, both in trade in goods and services. Also, what steps can be taken to ensure that the capital flows between the two economies increase and are made more efficient. But prospects of FTA is further down the line for both of us to build on and see how we can progress that,” foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told media during Modi’s US visit.