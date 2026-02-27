Lower FY26 nominal GDP number to raise fiscal deficit ratio marginally

The lower nominal gross domestic product, according to the second advance estimates, has slightly increased the fiscal deficit and the debt ratio, which is expected to necessitate a steeper consolidation path going forward. Using a nominal GDP of Rs 345.47 lakh crore as the denominator, the fiscal deficit for FY26 would be 10 basis points higher at 4.5 per cent, and the debt-to-GDP ratio would be around 58 per cent.

Assuming a 10 per cent growth in nominal GDP in FY27, the fiscal deficit target for the next financial year would also be marginally higher at 4.46 per cent of GDP against 4.3 per cent estimated in the Budget.

“This would also have some bearing on the debt consolidation roadmap, with the debt-to-GDP pegged 1.9pp higher at 57.5 per cent for FY2027 as against the budgeted target of 55.6 per cent, making the consolidation path into FY2031 relatively steeper than previously estimated,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA. The government has budgeted for the new fiscal anchor — the ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) from FY27 onwards — moderating only by 50 basis points to 55.6 per cent in FY27 from 56.1 per cent achieved in FY26, assuming a growth rate of 10 per cent in nominal GDP.

“We do expect growth of 7 to 7.5 per cent in FY27. Based on the nominal GDP growth rate, we don’t expect fiscal numbers to change significantly… The wedge between real and nominal GDP growth rates has come down to just 1 per cent in FY26 and will widen to 3 per cent in FY27,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. The National Statistics Organisation released a new series of GDP and GVA with a base year of 2022-23 on Friday, with changes in the relative weights of output sectors and demand segments, the use of additional and more disaggregated data, and better methods of scaling up economic activities of the informal sector and companies not covered by the MCA database.

“These changes would improve India’s rating of the NSO data from category ‘C’ to a better category in terms of the IMF framework of assessing the reliability of a country's national income statistics,” said D K Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India. Fiscal deficit in Apr-Jan at 63% of BE FY26: CGA The government’s fiscal deficit for the April-January period of FY26 stood at 63 per cent of the Budget estimates compared to 74.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year, according to the latest Controller General of Accounts data released on Friday. The fiscal deficit eased from Rs 11.69 trillion in April-January FY25 to Rs 9.8 trillion in April-January FY26, registering a year-on-year decrease of 16 per cent.