Home / Economy / News / US may seek tariff cuts, regulatory reforms in trade deal with India: GTRI

US may seek tariff cuts, regulatory reforms in trade deal with India: GTRI

US demands include scaling back India's minimum price support (MSP) programmes for crops like rice and wheat, removing restrictions on genetically modified (GM) imports

india us trade deal
India resists the easing as it has to protect its small domestic retailers from unfair competition from deep-pocketed foreign firms.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US is expected to push for sweeping changes in India's policies, ranging from tariff reductions to regulatory overhauls, that could benefit American firms and exporters, under the proposed bilateral trade agreement with India, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

In the agri sector, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the US demands include scaling back India's minimum price support (MSP) programmes for crops like rice and wheat, removing restrictions on genetically modified (GM) imports, and lowering farm tariffs.

Similarly, on dairy, the US argues that India's GM-free feed certification and facility registration protocols effectively bar American dairy imports.

Indian rules prohibit imports from animals fed with animal-derived feed, for example, butter from a cow fed meat due to religious sensitivities. 

"India considers this policy non-negotiable," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He added that America may also seek easing of restrictions on US retail giants like Amazon and Walmart that face roadblocks due to India's restrictions on foreign-owned inventory-based e-commerce trading.

Also Read

Centre consults industry on India-US trade pact, seeks suggestions

US approves $131 mn arms deal with India to boost Indo-Pacific vigilance

India should avoid regional war in its response to Pahalgam attack: Vance

Pete Hegseth speaks to Rajnath Singh, backs India's right to defend itself

Trade deals with India, Japan, South Korea to come into effect soon: Trump

India resists the easing as it has to protect its small domestic retailers from unfair competition from deep-pocketed foreign firms.

"It also views these restrictions as part of preserving regulatory autonomy in a fast-evolving sector," Srivastava said.

The US criticises India's cumbersome licensing requirements for remanufactured and secondhand capital goods, calling the process costly and slow. 

It said India mandates technical certificates, enforces quantity restrictions, and demands a residual life guarantee of at least five years for imports.

"India maintains that differentiating between new and remanufactured products is crucial to prevent dumping of obsolete technologies and to protect local manufacturing," he said, adding, "as negotiations proceed, Washington will continue pressing for wide-ranging reforms in tariffs, standards, digital rules, and services access".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's liberal FDI policy offers major investment opportunities: Deloitte

Petrol, diesel demand rises in April as summer boosts consumption

KV Subramanian to exit IMF role early, govt begins search for replacement

Six month left, Krishnamurthy Subramanian's term cut short at IMF

Amit Shah sets ₹2 trn export target for NCEL, reviews national coop bodies

Topics :US India relations Trump tariffstrump tariff

First Published: May 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story