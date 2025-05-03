Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / High US tariffs on China can boost India's manufacturing, says CEA

High US tariffs on China can boost India's manufacturing, says CEA

One of the positive impacts of the uncertain global environment is a reduction in crude oil prices which are now available around USD 60 per barrel

factory manufacturing, India’s manufacturing under-performance: A new clue from ‘multi-plants’

Nageswaran said that people tend to equate economic reforms with governments, but it has two or three sides to the story. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global disruptions have created opportunities for emerging nations like India, and US tariffs on China could drive manufacturing shift to India due to lower duties, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Saturday.

While there are worries about the first, second, and third round effects of the tariffs in terms of external demand to start with and the overall uncertainty and therefore implications for capital formation etc, there are some favourable outcomes also, he said at an event organised by Ashoka University here.

One of the positive impacts of the uncertain global environment is a reduction in crude oil prices which are now available around USD 60 per barrel. It is a windfall from India as it lowers input cost and also provides fiscal space, he said.

 

"China plus one, which was a different dimension earlier, now acquires a much higher sense of urgency for many other companies located inside China. So in some sense, you can call it a second wind (in favour of India)...we might see the progress much more than what we used to see in the last five years since Covid," he said.

States depending on their competitiveness can attract investments looking for destinations other than China, he said, adding there are 14 Indian states that have a per capita income which would classify them as middle-income countries with USD 4,500, per capita.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims China will 'eat' tariffs, reducing impact on US consumers

Chart

US economy shrinks 0.3% in Q1 as tariff-driven imports hit GDP growth

Automobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

Trump to ease 25% auto tariffs to support US carmakers, factory jobs

US consumer

US consumer confidence hits 5-year low amid rising tariff concerns

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

US goods trade deficit widens in March due to sharp jump in imports

"There are 14 other states which are probably below that level. So, which kind of manufacturing strategy we pursue will depend on your per capita income level, some states can pursue labour-intensive manufacturing, some others can pursue capital-intensive manufacturing but there are going to be opportunities opening up for different states," he said.

Talking about economic growth, Nageswaran said India may have grown at 6.5 per cent during 2024-25 with exports getting better.

"In the context of where the world is, we are still doing quite all right at 6.5 per cent for FY'25. We were in good shape at the end of FY'25 and I still don't think we need to be pessimistic about export outcomes...China plus one has opened up (opportunities)," he said.

Even in the first quarter of FY'26 high frequency data are indicating that this momentum is currently being maintained, he added.

Nageswaran said that people tend to equate economic reforms with governments, but it has two or three sides to the story.

It is not just the government getting out of the way but the private sector also has to reciprocate as there is a partnership with them, he said.

"Government, private sector, the judiciary, media and the so-called non-for-profit or civilian sector, all of them in some sense influence the trajectory, but the degree and the magnitude and the persistence of reforms, sometimes for the right reasons, and sometimes for the wrong reasons," he said.

He highlighted top priority areas which include energy affordability and energy transition; employment generation and artificial intelligence; share of income accruing to capital and labour owners, education & skilling, rise of manufacturing and SME, food security and private sector capital formation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumOriental Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance, OICL

FSIB recommends Sanjay Joshi as Oriental Insurance Company Limited's CMD

Premiumhospitality, hotels

GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiences

PremiumJSW steel

SC's JSW Steel decision a blow to insolvency process, say experts

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

India set to emerge as 'MICE capital' of world: Tourism minister Shekhawat

Premiumonline gaming digital gaming

Time spent on gaming grows 30%, 18-30 ages dominate India's market

Topics : US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes US China trade war India's manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon