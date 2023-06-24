Home / Economy / News / Exports from Rajasthan surge by Rs 31,000 cr to Rs 77,771 cr in FY23

Exports from Rajasthan surge by Rs 31,000 cr to Rs 77,771 cr in FY23

Considering the importance and achievements of the scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to extend the duration of the scheme for five more years till March 31, 2028

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Exports from Rajasthan have increased by around Rs 31,000 crore in the last six fiscal years to Rs 77,771 crore in 2022-23.

According to an official statement, shipments from Rajasthan were Rs 46,476 crore in 2017-18, which increased to more than Rs 77,771 crore in last fiscal year.

Exports were Rs 51,178.41 crore in 2018-19 ; Rs 49,946.10 crore in 2019-20; Rs 52,764.31 crore in 2020-21; Rs 71,999 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 77,771.37 crore in 2022-23.

The successful implementation of industrial policies, export promotion programmes and campaigns of the state government have given impetus to exporters and exports, the statement said.

The state government's 'Export Promotion Process and Documentation Training Program Scheme' has contributed significantly in the increase in exports.

Started in 2012, under this scheme, entrepreneurs who wish to make a career in the export sector are given information about export process and documents and world markets in training programmes.

The statement said that under the export-related schemes of the state government, in the last two years, more than 10,000 new exporters have been trained and made international-level exporters.

At the same time, 500 entrepreneurs are trained every year in export promotion process and documentation training programme. Due to these training programmes, exports from Rajasthan are continuously increasing.

Considering the importance and achievements of the scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to extend the duration of the scheme for five more years till March 31, 2028.

The scheme ended on March 31, 2023.

Topics :Exportsrajasthan

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

