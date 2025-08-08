Friday, August 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict, strategic partnership

PM Modi, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict, strategic partnership

The two leaders also reviewed progress on the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and review India-Russia bilateral ties.
 
PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict. 
 
"We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," PM Modi said in a post on X. 
 
The conversation comes a day after a similar call between PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during which both leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration in key areas such as trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and cultural exchanges.
 

Sharing insights from the discussion, PM Modi wrote on X: “Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.”
 
These talks take place amid rising trade tensions globally, with U.S. President Donald Trump imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India and Brazil.
 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

