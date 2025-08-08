PM Modi, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict, strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and review India-Russia bilateral ties.
PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict.
"We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2025
The conversation comes a day after a similar call between PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during which both leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration in key areas such as trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and cultural exchanges.
Sharing insights from the discussion, PM Modi wrote on X: “Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.”
These talks take place amid rising trade tensions globally, with U.S. President Donald Trump imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India and Brazil.