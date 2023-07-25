Home / Economy / News / Use of multiple PAN cards for weddings, IVF under scrutiny of I-T officials

Use of multiple PAN cards for weddings, IVF under scrutiny of I-T officials

Transactions need greater scrutiny as the board has noticed rampant circumvention, according to CBDT's plan

BS Web Team New Delhi
High-value transactions to come under greater scrutiny (Representational)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

According to tax experts and industry insiders, high-value consumption expenditure in segments such as hotels,  luxury retail, banquets, and designer brands is likely to be brought under greater scrutiny, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday.

Sellers must report the sale and purchase of goods or services exceeding Rs 2 lakh in cash on form SFT-013, sources told ET citing the central action plan of the Central Board of Direct Taxes for fiscal 2023-24. Transactions need greater scrutiny as the board has noticed rampant circumvention of this provision, according to the document.

High-value consumption expenditure has to be verified with the information about the taxpayer and it is crucial to identify the sources which could be involved in possible bypassing, such as hotels, luxury brand retailers banquets, IVF clinics, and designer clothing stores, according to the document .“Such sources will have to be identified and a verification exercise could be conducted by calling for information in a non-intrusive manner," the document states.

Rahul Garg, managing partner of Asire Consulting was quoted as saying that the Centre is attempting to widen the taxpayer base by tapping the sectors that saw unprecedented growth and profits after the Covid-19 situation on account of heavy spending (termed widely as revenge spending) as a one-time opportunity. Individual customers will have to be more cautious in their tax filings and these sectors would need to be prepared for greater scrutiny, he added.

A hotelier was quoted as saying that scrutiny has already gone up on hotels and banquets in the past year and is likely to grow further. Weddings and social events where PAN (permanent account number) details are split between families on high-value transactions will be affected by the move, he added.

Amit Maheshwari, managing partner of Ashok Maheshwary & Co, stated that the difference between the reported incomes and the said expenditures incurred by the taxpayer can be easily detected, by looking at the various data sources concerning high-value expenditure. It is a “pragmatic and smart” move by the tax authorities.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

India works to bridge language divide at G20 summit over Ukraine war

Rupee gains 14 paise to 81.67 against the US dollar in early trade

India's food security under threat as climate change disrupts weather

FCI stops rice supply for ethanol production amid concerns over crop

Monsoon session: NARCL acquired Rs 21K crore of bad loans in Q4FY23

Topics :Income taxPANPan cardIncome Tax departmentCBDTBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story