Uttar Pradesh govt exports electronics, IT products worth ₹1.27 trillion

Electronics and IT exports jump sharply, backed by new investments and state incentives

Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme
The shipments of electronics were to the tune of ₹45,000 crore, jumping more than 11 times from ₹3,862 crore in FY17. Similarly, the value of IT exports was ₹82,000 crore, up from ₹55,711 crore in FY17.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh exported electronics and information technology (IT) products and services worth ₹1.27 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25), signalling a rise in high-value exports. 
 
Around 67 investment proposals totalling ₹15,477 crore have been received so far under the UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020, which could create almost 150,000. 
 
According to officials, incentives worth ₹430 crore have been approved so far, while 25 more proposals are likely to progress by March 2026.
 
Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide a transparent, and time-bound approval and incentive system to the IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector investors, which is expected to boost UP's target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. 
 
The CM added that the state is on its way to become a leader in semiconductors, data centers and electronics manufacturing, and one semiconductor project has already been approved.
 
“Connecting the youth with a technology-driven new economy is among the top priorities of the state government,” he said. 
 
Under the UP Data Center Policy, firms like the Hiranandani Group, NTT Global, Web Werks, Adani Enterprises, and ST Telemedia have submitted investment proposals worth over ₹21,000 crore with a potential of 10,000 new job opportunities.
 
Further, the UP Startup Policy 2020, amended in 2022, has helped the state figure among the top startup ecosystems — ₹2.74 crore was released as incentives for startups in FY22, and the amount rose to ₹260 crore by January 2025.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentElectronic manufacturingIndian exports

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

