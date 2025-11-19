Home / Economy / News / BS Samriddhi 2025: Uttar Pradesh eyes ₹63K crore excise haul in FY26

BS Samriddhi 2025: Uttar Pradesh eyes ₹63K crore excise haul in FY26

Bootlegging curbed, compliance up, liquor industry growing 13-14% annually: State excise min

Nitin Agarwal, MoS (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition, Uttar Pradesh
premium
Nitin Agarwal, MoS (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition, Uttar Pradesh
BS Reporter Lucknow
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Uttar Pradesh’s (UP’s) revenue from excise has risen to nearly 4x what it was eight and a half years ago under the Yogi Adityanath government — from a little over ₹14,000 crore in 2016–17 to ₹52,573 crore in 2024-25 — and is on track to reach almost ₹63,000 crore by the end of the current financial year (2025-26), Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition Nitin Agrawal said on Wednesday. 
Delivering the inaugural address at the Business Standard Samriddhi event in Lucknow, Agrawal credited the department’s revenue surge to improvements in UP’s law and order. He said the excise department has plugged loopholes, ensured transparency and accountability, and lined up its functioning with the chief minister’s (CM’s) target of making UP a $1 trillion economy. 
Agrawal said UP is now the country’s leading producer of molasses and ethanol. The state government, he said, has cracked down hard on illicit liquor. “Not one life has been lost in UP — a state of over 240 million — since 2017 because of illicit liquor,” he said, adding that bootlegging from neighbouring states has also been curbed and the liquor industry has grown 13–14 per cent annually due to industry-friendly policies. 
He credited CM Adityanath’s approach with transforming UP from “the country’s crime capital” into a growth engine. “I believe it is a massive transformation. It was not easy. When this government assumed power in 2017, we faced serious challenges. Gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth was sluggish, and crime was rampant. The picture has changed hugely since then,” he said. 
According to Agrawal, the government has strengthened policing and created basic infrastructure since 2017. UP now has the country’s largest expressway network, along with better inland water and air connectivity. The state has eight airports, including two international airports, and Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the third, he said. Once law and order and basic infrastructure are in place, he added, industry gains the confidence to invest.
 
In 2017, the state’s GSDP was ₹13.3 trillion. It has since increased to ₹30 trillion, with a target of ₹35 trillion by the end of this financial year, Agrawal, 44, said. The manufacturing sector has contributed ₹2.81 trillion to gross value addition — more than 2.5x the 2017 level.
 
He said the challenge for UP’s exports is its landlocked geography, but exports have nonetheless risen from ₹84,000 crore in 2017 to ₹1.86 trillion. Unemployment, he said, has fallen from 6.4 per cent to 2.4 per cent over the same period. “We have created 800,000 jobs in the government sector and 9 million in the private sector,” Agrawal said. As a result, per capita income has doubled from ₹54,500 in 2017 to ₹1.08 lakh in 2025.
 
The number of industries, including small and medium enterprises, has increased from 13,000 in 2015-17 to 27,295, he said. Investor summits have generated proposals worth ₹45 trillion, of which projects worth ₹15 trillion have reached the groundbreaking stage.
 
“We are now No. 2 in the country in the ease of doing business rankings and the second-fastest growing economy in GSDP after Maharashtra,” the minister said, crediting governance reforms, stricter accountability, and leadership vision. He said agriculture and services have also recorded growth alongside industry.
 
Agrawal said the target of making UP a developed state by 2047 will require accelerating manufacturing, attracting high-value industries — such as electronics, semiconductor, and automotive — and creating infrastructure for industrial clusters in these sectors.
 
A mega textile hub planned between Hardoi and Lucknow, for which the PM will soon lay the foundation stone, is one such initiative. The government also aims to develop leather and footwear hubs. Labour-intensive industries will be crucial for job creation, he said, as will supporting traditional crafts such as handloom, brassware, and pottery.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

COP 30 agenda: Contentious issues on climate change do not find a place

RBI's inflation model under fire as persistent overestimates draw scrutiny

Premium

Budget 2026-27: Make demergers tax-neutral, biz houses nudge govt

India, Israel FTA progress review may figure during Goyal's Tel Aviv visit

Trade portal to open new insights for importers, exporters, startups: Goyal

Topics :Yogi Adityanathbs eventsSamriddhiUttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story