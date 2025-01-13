Uttar Pradesh govt to unlock industrial land parcels in Noida, Gr Noida

Uttar Pradesh is looking to unlock parcels in state development authorities, including Noida and Greater Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR), to amass an industrial land bank of over 150,000 acres in the next 2-3 years. The state already has a land bank of nearly 54,000 acres. The project will also include Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), UP State Industrial Development Authority (Upsida), UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, and Satharia Industrial Development Authority. Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida account for a third of the over 42,000 industries hosted by the various industrial development authorities.

“The exercise is part of UP’s overarching trillion-dollar economy goal by making available industrial land to domestic and global investors,” a senior government official said.

Invest UP is in the process of selecting an agency to conduct a comprehensive survey to audit all industrial units hosted by the development authorities for optimising land parcels and redeploying prime industrial land of defunct plants to new investors to to cobble up a comprehensive database.

The proposed survey is aimed at optimising land assets by identifying idle land, mapping functional industries, and demarcating inoperative plants.

Also Read

“This would help the state in determining unutilised land with defunct entities which could be redeployed for fresh allotment,” the official said.

The Yogi Adityanath led-government is looking to expand the total land bank to 82,000 acres by the end of the current financial year (FY25). About 21,751 acres were acquired in the first six months (Apr-Sep) of FY25.

According to a report submitted to the Chief Minister last year, an additional 60,000 to 80,000 acres will be needed to meet the state’s goal of a $trillion economy.

The state is tweaking policies to attract fresh investment in an array of sectors including defence manufacturing, exports, food processing, information technology, manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, services, data centres, education, tourism, and dairy.