Uttarakhand to seek Rs 2.5 trn in investments at Dec business summit

Uttarakhand aims to get investments worth Rs 2.5 trillion from a global business summit in December, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday.

Investments worth Rs 25,000 crore would have already come in before the summit in Dehradun, he said at a curtain-raiser event in Delhi.

The state received investments worth Rs 12,500 crore in 2022-23. “To strengthen the economy of the state, a ‘Strong Uttarakhand Mission’ has been launched under which a target has been set to double the state gross domestic product in the next five years. The summit is being organised by the state as a link to achieve this goal,” said Dhami.

A land bank of about 6,000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for setting up industries in various sectors.

ITC, the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate, proposed an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Uttarakhand at the curtain-raiser event. Separately, the Uttarakhand government signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra Holidays and Resort India for investments worth Rs 1,000 crore. It signed another deal, for investment worth Rs 1,600 crore, with e-Kuber.

To attract foreign investors, road shows will be held in London, Singapore, Taiwan, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September and October.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is emerging as a state with "immense opportunities" for industries and it is continuously improving rail, road, and air connectivity.

"The government is working with the vision of creating an easy business environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand," he said, adding there are almost no incidents of labour dissatisfaction in the state.