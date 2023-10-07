Weekend Bites: RBI kills one bird with one stone, future of 50-over cricket

The World Bank on Tuesday increased its retail inflation forecast for India for 2023-24 to 5.9 per cent from the 5.2 per cent estimate made in April. Its economic growth forecast for the country remains at 6.3 per cent, underpinned by strong investment growth.
Airfares are set to rise with IndiGo on Thursday introducing a fuel charge of up to Rs 1,000 based on a flight’s distance, in response to the rise in aviation turbine fuel prices in the last three months.
Walt Disney Co is holding preliminary discussions with potential buyers, including billionaires Gautam Adani and Kalanithi Maran, for its India streaming and television business, reported Bloomberg.
Men account for more than 80 out of every 100 persons in managerial roles in India. And the number has got worse for women after the pandemic.
On-demand delivery platform Dunzo said one of its four co-founders, Dalvir Suri, would leave, and announced an organisation-wide restructuring from this quarter.
TCS will consider a share buyback on October 11, when its board meets to approve the second-quarter financial results.
At the Asian Games, the Indian men's cricket team booked a place in the final to ensure at least a Silver medal. With that, the Indian contingent will come back with a haul of…. It is a lot of medals. More than ever before. A lot of gold in them, too.
What is behind this? Is it the economy? Delve deep into this here.
This was always on the cards.
T20 cricket began with the idea of taking out the “boring” middle overs from one-day cricket. It has succeeded to such as extent that the future of cricket seems to have become synonymous with 20 overs a side.
As an inevitable collateral damage, one-day cricket – 50 overs a side – has fast lost audiences. It springs to life only when multi-nation tournaments roll along. The biggest of those started in India on Thursday.
The inaugural match was played between the two sides that had played the pulsating final of the 2019 edition – one riddled with the surest ingredient of a successful event: controversy. Yet, reports say the stadium on Thursday was far less than packed.
Yet, it was the best-attended opening game of an ODI World Cup and organisers said they were happy with the numbers. It may be that the seating capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, at 130,000, is so large that a large crowd can be made to look small.
Be that as it may, 50-over cricket needs a new relevance. Bilateral ODI series barely create a ripple in an era of T20 leagues, which are so lucrative that players opt out of national contracts to focus on league cricket. How long will the ODI World Cup continue to hold interest?
An India-Pakistan final can provide one kind of answer.
