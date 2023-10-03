The World Bank has maintained India’s growth forecast at 6.3 per cent for Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), citing strong investments. The expected moderation in growth, compared to 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year, is due to challenging external conditions and waning pent-up demand, said the bank’s India Development Update on Tuesday.

India will remain one of the fastest-growing global economies, it said. “An adverse global environment will continue to pose challenges in the short term," said Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank's Country Director in India. “Tapping public spending that crowds in more private investments will create more favorable conditions for India to seize global opportunities in the future and thus achieve higher growth.”

The World Bank’s report projected inflation in India to average 5.9 per cent in FY24. It expects that food inflation will keep headline inflation elevated. Adverse weather combined with geopolitical tensions raised food inflation, but the government is expected to continue taking measures to maintain food supplies and contain price volatility. However, inflation would not resolve for the next six months, it said.

“While the spike in headline inflation may temporarily constrain consumption, we project a moderation. Overall conditions will remain conducive for private investment,” said Dhruv Sharma, senior economist at the World Bank, and lead author of the report. Foreign direct investment is likely to grow in India as rebalancing of the global value chain continues.

While projecting the overall fiscal deficit – centre and states combined – at 8.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the World Bank said that it expected the public debt to stabilise at 83 per cent of the GDP. Kouame said that there is no risk of fiscal slippages due to the upcoming elections.

“The 2023 Budget was one of the strongest budgets and signalled the government's determination to maintain the consolidation path. There is firm commitment from the government when they think about fiscal policy,” he said.

The current account deficit is expected to narrow to 1.4 per cent of GDP, and it will be adequately financed by foreign investment flows and supported by large foreign reserves, said the World Bank.

It noted that India’s unemployment rate has declined more significantly for men and youth, but the increase in women’s worker population ratio was driven by unpaid family work.

Sharma said that India would have to grow at 8 per cent to achieve its target of becoming a high income country by 2047. That target cannot be achieved if the female labour force participation does not increase.